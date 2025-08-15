Argentina's Strategic Rugby Revamp for New Zealand Showdown

Argentina's rugby team is set for a major showdown with New Zealand on Saturday, as sweeping changes have been made to their line-up for the Rugby Championship opener. Coach Felipe Contepomi has opted to field a formidable squad, bringing back prominent French-based players who were absent in mid-year tests against England and Uruguay. Among the returnees are Santiago Chocobares, Bautista Delguy, Marcos Kremer, and Juan Cruz Mallia, strengthening the Pumas' formation for the challenge at Estadio Mario Kempes.

The team exhibits ten changes from their last international outing, which saw them triumph over Uruguay by 52-17 in Salta. Notably, Rodrigo Isgro is retained in the backline, while the forward pack sees four alterations. The absence of retired prop Francisco Gomez Kodela and dropped center Matías Moroni are notable, and injuries have sidelined winger Emiliano Boffelli and flank Benjamín Grondona, along with front rower Thomas Gallo, who is expected back next month.

Argentina's memorable 38-30 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington last year, during the opening round of the southern hemisphere championship, serves as a prelude to the anticipation surrounding this year's fixture in Córdoba. The Pumas, who impressively beat Australia and South Africa on their home turf last year, aim to leverage these strategic alterations to make a mark in this year's Rugby Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)