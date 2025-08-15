Ancelotti Legacy Continues with Son's Copa Libertadores Victory

In an impressive debut, Davide Ancelotti, the son of renowned Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, has made headlines by winning his first Copa Libertadores match as Botafogo's manager.

Despite his young age of 35, Ancelotti brought his expertise to the Brazilian club in July, launching his career as a full-time coach. He led the team to a 1-0 victory against Ecuador's Liga de Quito in the first leg of a round-of-16 tie, with striker Artur scoring within 14 seconds.

However, due to bureaucratic restrictions from CONMEBOL, assistant Cláudio Cacapa was required to sign match-related documents as Botafogo's coach. Ancelotti's experience was honed through a decade of working alongside his father at clubs like Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)