Alcaraz Triumphs as Sinner Retires at Cincinnati Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz clinched the Cincinnati Open title after top-ranked Jannik Sinner was forced to retire due to illness just 22 minutes into the match. This marked a notable achievement for Alcaraz, particularly following his loss in the 2023 final of the same tournament.

Sinner, who started strong this season, fell behind quickly in the match with nine unforced errors. Despite his efforts to stay on the court for the fans, he had to retire, marking only the third time the Cincinnati Open men's final ended this way.

Alcaraz expressed his hopes for Sinner's quick recovery and shared his happiness at securing the trophy after previous disappointments. The win adds to his favorable record against the Italian player, now standing at 9-5.

(With inputs from agencies.)