Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain in India's Asia Cup Squad

Shubman Gill has been appointed as vice-captain of India's T20 squad for the Asia Cup. Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar praised Gill's form. The team includes Kuldeep Yadav and Jitesh Sharma, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and others on standby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:11 IST
In a significant move, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice-captain of India's 15-member T20 squad set to compete in the Asia Cup, commencing on September 9 in the UAE. The decision was announced on Tuesday, marking a key moment in Gill's cricketing career.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah makes a comeback to the T20 format, alleviating concerns about his availability before the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies in October. The chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, expressed satisfaction with Gill's recent performances, notably in England.

The squad also sees the inclusion of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma as the back-up. Yashasvi Jaiswal, although not part of the main squad, remains one of the five standby players, as announced during the press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

