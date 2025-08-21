Left Menu

Basketball Takes Center Stage at 2028 LA Olympics

Basketball at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will kick off on July 14, two days before the opening ceremony. This early start ensures quarter-finals are well-paced, with no games starting before noon. The basketball medal matches are scheduled for July 29 and 30 at the Inglewood Dome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:38 IST
Basketball Takes Center Stage at 2028 LA Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The highly anticipated basketball tournaments at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are set to begin ahead of the official opening ceremony. Scheduled for a July 14 tip-off, the sport's governing body, FIBA, announced this change on Wednesday.

This early start will allow quarter-final games to unfold over two days, conducive to an enhanced experience for athletes and spectators alike. Ensuring no game starts before noon, the adjustment caters to teams, fans, and the global broadcasting audience.

According to preliminary plans by the 2028 Olympics organizers, the much-awaited basketball medal matches will occur on July 29 and 30. These events will be hosted at the Inglewood Dome as the U.S. teams aim to retain their crowns in both men's and women's competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil

Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil

 India
2
Marquez Dominates with Record Lap at Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifiers

Marquez Dominates with Record Lap at Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifiers

 Global
3
Dramatic Nighttime Clashes: Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Uttar Pradesh

Dramatic Nighttime Clashes: Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Kashmir Government Takes Over Jamat-e-Islami-Linked Schools Amid Political Backlash

Kashmir Government Takes Over Jamat-e-Islami-Linked Schools Amid Political B...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025