Basketball Takes Center Stage at 2028 LA Olympics

The highly anticipated basketball tournaments at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are set to begin ahead of the official opening ceremony. Scheduled for a July 14 tip-off, the sport's governing body, FIBA, announced this change on Wednesday.

This early start will allow quarter-final games to unfold over two days, conducive to an enhanced experience for athletes and spectators alike. Ensuring no game starts before noon, the adjustment caters to teams, fans, and the global broadcasting audience.

According to preliminary plans by the 2028 Olympics organizers, the much-awaited basketball medal matches will occur on July 29 and 30. These events will be hosted at the Inglewood Dome as the U.S. teams aim to retain their crowns in both men's and women's competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)