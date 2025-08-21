Left Menu

Yuvraj Sandhu Dominates PGTI Championship with Record Performance

Yuvraj Sandhu, leading the PGTI Order of Merit, shot a remarkable 10-under 61 at the PGTI Players Championship, extending his lead to three strokes. Olympian Udayan Mane follows in second place, and Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul is in third. Sandhu aims for his fourth title of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hosur | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:36 IST
Yuvraj Sandhu Dominates PGTI Championship with Record Performance
Yuvraj Sandhu

In an impressive display of skill, Yuvraj Sandhu from Chandigarh delivered a stunning 10-under 61, marking his best performance in two years, at the PGTI Players Championship.

The 28-year-old has maintained his lead with a total of 22-under 191 after three days at Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort.

Sandhu aims to secure his fourth title of the season, as Udayan Mane and Kshitij Naveed Kaul follow at 19-under and 14-under, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

