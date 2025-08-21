Yuvraj Sandhu Dominates PGTI Championship with Record Performance

In an impressive display of skill, Yuvraj Sandhu from Chandigarh delivered a stunning 10-under 61, marking his best performance in two years, at the PGTI Players Championship.

The 28-year-old has maintained his lead with a total of 22-under 191 after three days at Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort.

Sandhu aims to secure his fourth title of the season, as Udayan Mane and Kshitij Naveed Kaul follow at 19-under and 14-under, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)