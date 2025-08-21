Left Menu

Trevor Manuel Leads 2027 Cricket World Cup LOC, Championed by CSA

South Africa's former cabinet minister, Trevor Manuel, has been appointed chair of the 2027 Cricket World Cup Local Organising Committee (LOC). The 15-member board will oversee the event's roll-out in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, with diverse skills from former deputy presidents, industry leaders, and CSA executives.

World Cup trophy (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Trevor Manuel, a distinguished former South African cabinet minister, has been named chair of the 2027 Cricket World Cup Local Organising Committee (LOC). The announcement, made by Cricket South Africa (CSA), introduces a 15-member board tasked with managing the prestigious event in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The newly established LOC comprises a diverse group including two provincial presidents, a CSA board member, seven independent directors, two government appointees, and CSA executives. Notable figures among the independent directors include Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, a former deputy president, and Nomfanelo Magwentshu, known for her role in the 2010 Football World Cup.

Rihan Richards, president of CSA's members council, emphasized the inclusion of independent directors to bring varied expertise to the board. Manuel, who has played significant roles in South Africa's government and business sectors, embarks on his first sports-related venture. He promises a commitment to enhance South Africa's sporting landscape and infrastructure, signaling upgrades like new floodlights at Newlands Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

