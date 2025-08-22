Left Menu

Eileen Gu Suffers Injury During New Zealand Training

American-born Chinese ski star Eileen Gu sustained an injury while training in New Zealand. The incident occurred at Cardrona Skifield. Despite previous setbacks, including a shoulder injury, Gu remains hopeful to return soon. She's set to represent China again in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

  • Country:
  • New Zealand

American-born Chinese skier and Olympic freestyle gold medalist Eileen Gu has sustained an injury while training in New Zealand, marking another setback for the 2022 Beijing Games champion.

The incident took place on August 15 at the Cardrona Skifield on New Zealand's South Island. Gu was transported to Christchurch the next day for medical imaging, according to her social media post on China's Weibo platform.

San Francisco-born Gu, who switched allegiance to China for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, hinted that an over-enthusiastic fan might have contributed to the accident. Despite the injury, Gu maintains her focus on future competitions and financial achievements as the second-highest earning female athlete of 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

