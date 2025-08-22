Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Left Out: The Misfortune of Bench Strength in Indian Cricket

Shreyas Iyer, known for his exceptional IPL performances, was omitted from India's Asia Cup squad, sparking discussions on the country's strong bench strength. Despite his exclusion, expert opinion suggests India remains a favorite to win the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah returns but may have limited appearances due to workload management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:43 IST
In a surprising turn of events, cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been left out of India's Asia Cup squad, raising questions about the selection criteria amid the country's deep talent pool. Former wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya expressed that this exclusion reflects India's robust bench strength.

Iyer, who historically led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL victory and delivered a stellar performance in the 2025 season, now faces uncertainty regarding future selections. His exclusion comes as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns, bringing a strategic focus on managing player workloads as India eyes another Asia Cup title.

As the team gears up for the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE starting September 9, experts like Dahiya maintain optimism for India, labeling them as clear favourites, contingent on individual performances and maintaining player fitness throughout this demanding tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

