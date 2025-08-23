Ben Shelton: The American Star Ready to Shine at the U.S. Open

Ben Shelton has arrived at the U.S. Open with a surge of confidence, ready to join an anticipated American renaissance at Flushing Meadows. 'This is the biggest tournament of the year for me,' exclaimed the 22-year-old tennis player, expressing his excitement and preparation ahead of the event.

On the heels of his maiden Masters 1000 victory in Canada and a career-high world ranking of six, Shelton mirrors American aspirations as a key player ahead of the season's final Grand Slam. Former tennis pro, Patrick McEnroe, recently anticipated a home triumph, breaking a decades-long drought for American men.

Shelton embraces the narrative but also shares credit with fellow Americans like Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul. Remaining focused, Shelton takes a cautious approach, acknowledging potential challenges from top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as he prepares to face a qualifier or lucky loser in the tournament's first round.

(With inputs from agencies.)