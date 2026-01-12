Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Eyes Australian Open as Final Piece of Grand Slam Puzzle

Iga Swiatek, seeking her first Australian Open title, aims to enhance her game without setting specific targets. Though she's triumphed at other Grand Slams, the Melbourne Park final remains elusive. Swiatek credits psychologist Daria Abramowicz for her mental preparation amid the grueling tour schedule.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek arrives at Melbourne Park with a strong determination to capture the one Grand Slam missing from her record—the Australian Open. Despite being a dominant force in past tournaments, the world number two refrains from setting explicit goals, focusing instead on honing her technical skills in tennis.

Swiatek, known for her tenacity and former world number one status, reflects on her past challenges, including missing the WTA Finals semi-finals for two consecutive years. She acknowledges the intense physical and mental demands of the tour, advocating for a more balanced schedule for the players' well-being.

With the guidance of sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, Swiatek prepares for the upcoming season, aiming for improved performance and growth. Her versatility was showcased with major wins on various surfaces, and she hopes to finally conquer the Melbourne Park courts, potentially achieving a career Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

