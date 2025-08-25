Mirabai Chanu Shines with Gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

In a stunning comeback, former world champion and Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu clinched a gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Ahmedabad. Competing for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chanu lifted a total of 193 kg, which not only secured her a place at the top of the podium but also ensured her direct qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, as reported by Olympics.com.

Participating in the women's 48 kg category, Chanu's best snatch lift was 84 kg, achieved on her second attempt after an initial miss. Despite being unable to secure an 87 kg lift in her third attempt, she excelled in the clean and jerk category, first with a 105 kg lift and then a successful 109 kg lift. Although she couldn't complete a 113 kg lift, her efforts were more than sufficient for gold.

The medal standings were further completed by Sunil Dalvi from India, with a lift of 177 kg, who claimed silver, and Nigeria's Ruth Asouquo Nyong, who totaled 167 kg to take home bronze. Chanu, initially part of the 49 kg class before it was discontinued by the International Weightlifting Federation, has adapted well to the 48 kg category, showing her versatility and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)