Dorian Godon Joins Ineos Grenadiers: French Champion Embarks on New Chapter

French national road race champion Dorian Godon has made a significant career move by joining Ineos Grenadiers on a three-year contract, as announced by the British cycling team on Tuesday. The 29-year-old was previously with Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale and captured his first French title in June, following a points classification win at the Tour de Romandie last year.

Godon further asserted his prowess this year with victories in single-day races Brabantse Pijl and Giro del Veneto. Reflecting on his new deal, Godon expressed, "Signing a multi-year contract is a tremendous show of trust, and I am eager to seize this exciting new chapter in my career."

According to Scott Drawer, performance director at Ineos Grenadiers, the team plans to quickly integrate Godon, setting precise goals for the upcoming spring season. "His capacity to navigate chaotic race finales, secure positions, and deliver results gives us a competitive edge in multiple race scenarios," Drawer remarked.

