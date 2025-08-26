Left Menu

Dorian Godon Joins Ineos Grenadiers: French Champion Embarks on New Chapter

French national road race champion Dorian Godon has signed a three-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers, marking a new chapter in his career. After winning the French title and several races in 2023, Godon is seen as a valuable asset for the British cycling team, bringing strategic race skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:08 IST
Dorian Godon Joins Ineos Grenadiers: French Champion Embarks on New Chapter

French national road race champion Dorian Godon has made a significant career move by joining Ineos Grenadiers on a three-year contract, as announced by the British cycling team on Tuesday. The 29-year-old was previously with Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale and captured his first French title in June, following a points classification win at the Tour de Romandie last year.

Godon further asserted his prowess this year with victories in single-day races Brabantse Pijl and Giro del Veneto. Reflecting on his new deal, Godon expressed, "Signing a multi-year contract is a tremendous show of trust, and I am eager to seize this exciting new chapter in my career."

According to Scott Drawer, performance director at Ineos Grenadiers, the team plans to quickly integrate Godon, setting precise goals for the upcoming spring season. "His capacity to navigate chaotic race finales, secure positions, and deliver results gives us a competitive edge in multiple race scenarios," Drawer remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India
2
Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

 India
3
Climaty AI: Pioneering Eco-Conscious Media Strategies

Climaty AI: Pioneering Eco-Conscious Media Strategies

 United Arab Emirates
4
GIFT City Partners with QS to Transform Global Education Hub

GIFT City Partners with QS to Transform Global Education Hub

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025