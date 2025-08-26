Left Menu

Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four, Gaudu in red

26-08-2025
Britain's Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) outfoxed Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a sprint finish to win stage four of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, with Frenchman David Gaudu taking the leader's red jersey from Jonas Vingegaard.

Philipsen looked well placed coming to the line at the end of the 206.7km ride from Susa in Italy to the French town of Voiron, tucked in behind compatriot and teammate Edward Planckaert, but Turner timed his move to perfection to win his first Grand Tour stage.

Planckaert finished third, while Gaudu, winner of stage three, is the overall leader, still level on time with race favourite Vingegaard but moving ahead of the Dane on the countback.

