UAE's Alishan Sharafu: Rising Star Ready For Asia Cup Challenge

Alishan Sharafu from UAE is eager to face India in the Asia Cup, inspired by Hardik Pandya's resilience. The team, confident after a series win over Bangladesh, aims to tackle challenges posed by top teams like India and Pakistan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:44 IST
  • India

An enthusiastic Alishan Sharafu, a rising cricket star from the UAE, is gearing up for the Asia Cup, where he'll face cricket giants India and Pakistan starting September 9. Sharafu views this as a valuable opportunity to learn from the best while showcasing his own talents against formidable opponents.

The young batter takes inspiration from legends like Tendulkar, Dhoni, and Kohli but particularly admires the combative spirit of Hardik Pandya. Sharafu aspires to embody the calmness and resilience of his role models, qualities he deems crucial for success in sports.

Buoyed by their recent T20I series triumph over Bangladesh, the UAE team heads into the Asia Cup with renewed confidence. However, they anticipate challenges with the region's humid conditions impacting play, particularly for spinners. Sharafu remains optimistic, eager to improve his one-day game and maintain his impressive T20 record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

