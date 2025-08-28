India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

In a display of determination and skill, the Indian men's doubles team comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships. Facing the formidable Olympic silver medalists and World Championships bronze medalists Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, the Indian duo triumphed with scores of 19-21, 21-15, 21-17. Despite losing a tightly-contested first game, Rankireddy and Shetty rallied back, demonstrating resilience to snatch victory in the subsequent rounds. The encounter lasted 66 minutes and marked a significant achievement for the Indian pair.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu continued her impressive run in the championship, storming into the quarterfinals with a decisive win over World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi of China. Sindhu, known for her previous World Championship victory in 2019, showcased her prowess early by taking the lead in the first game and dominating the second with a 21-19, 21-15 win in just 48 minutes. Her journey to the quarterfinals included victories over Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova and Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa. As Sindhu chases her sixth medal in the global event, she is set to face Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani for a place in the semifinals.

The mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also made headlines by advancing to the quarterfinals. After bypassing the first round, they impressively defeated the Hong Kong pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, both two-time World Championships medalists, in their round of 16 battle. Kapila and Crasto overturned a challenging start to prevail by 19-21, 21-15, 21-15. Their quarterfinal test will be against Linden Wang and Eva Wang. The Indian contingent's successes continue as they consistently win medals in the Badminton World Championships since 2011.

