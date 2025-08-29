Simarjeet Singh's Fiery Spell Propels Central Delhi Kings to DPL 2025 Final

Simarjeet Singh delivered an extraordinary bowling performance, capturing five wickets for just 23 runs, to steer Central Delhi Kings into the DPL 2025 final after an emphatic six-wicket triumph over East Delhi Riders on Friday.

Played in a rain-shortened match of 15 overs per side at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Simarjeet was the linchpin of the Kings' attack, reducing the Riders to a modest 90 in 14.3 overs. The Kings faced early hurdles but captain Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari stabilized the innings with a decisive 53-run partnership, ensuring a smooth passage to the finals.

Earlier in the innings, the Kings' bowling unit dismantled the Riders' lineup with aggressive tactics. Simarjeet's opening burst dismissed Hardik Sharma and Arpit Rana swiftly, while his partner Money Grewal intensified the pressure. Although skipper Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh showed resilience, their efforts were thwarted as Grewal wrapped up with two critical wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)