Left Menu

Ahmedabad Bids for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Centenary Celebration of Sports

India has proposed to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The bid, submitted by a delegation including Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, aligns with the Commonwealth's principles and celebrates 100 years of the Games, aiming to highlight India's sporting capabilities and cultural values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:17 IST
Ahmedabad Bids for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Centenary Celebration of Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has formally submitted a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as announced by an official on Friday.

The delegation, comprising members from the Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Gujarat government, delivered this bid in London. Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Sports, led the group in emphasizing Ahmedabad as the ideal host city for this centenary edition. This move was affirmed by the Indian Olympic Association after its approval of the Expression of Interest.

The Indian bid underscores a commitment to aligning the Games with the Reset principles of Commonwealth Sport, ensuring it is a sustainable and inclusive event. Ahmedabad's infrastructure, including international-standard venues and robust transport systems, promises a seamless experience for all attendees, reflecting India's aspirations to become a leading global sporting hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India
2
Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

 India
3
Market Turbulence: AI Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Woes

Market Turbulence: AI Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Woes

 Global
4
Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political Tensions

Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025