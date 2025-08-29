Ahmedabad Bids for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Centenary Celebration of Sports

India has formally submitted a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as announced by an official on Friday.

The delegation, comprising members from the Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Gujarat government, delivered this bid in London. Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Sports, led the group in emphasizing Ahmedabad as the ideal host city for this centenary edition. This move was affirmed by the Indian Olympic Association after its approval of the Expression of Interest.

The Indian bid underscores a commitment to aligning the Games with the Reset principles of Commonwealth Sport, ensuring it is a sustainable and inclusive event. Ahmedabad's infrastructure, including international-standard venues and robust transport systems, promises a seamless experience for all attendees, reflecting India's aspirations to become a leading global sporting hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)