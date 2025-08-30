Left Menu

Newcastle United Secures Nick Woltemade in Historic Record-Breaking Deal

Newcastle United has signed German forward Nick Woltemade in a club-record deal from Stuttgart, costing around £69 million. This move aims to fill the gap left by Alexander Isak as Woltemade looks to quickly make his mark in the Premier League. The player expresses excitement over the club's plans.

In a monumental move, Newcastle United has confirmed the signing of German forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in what is now a club-record deal, eclipsing previous records. The Premier League club made the announcement on Saturday, stirring significant excitement among fans and pundits alike.

Financial details of the deal remain under wraps, but reports from the British media suggest the transfer is valued at £69 million. This figure surpasses the £63 million Newcastle paid for Alexander Isak three years prior. With Isak's potential move to Liverpool, Woltemade is anticipated to step up and deliver impactful performances.

Woltemade's impressive track record includes emerging as Werder Bremen's youngest Bundesliga debutant and scoring 17 goals for Stuttgart last season. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe lauds Woltemade's technical skills and sees great potential for his growth at the English club. Woltemade is enthusiastic about his new chapter, feeling welcomed and motivated to reach new heights at Newcastle.

