Veer Ahlawat Shines at Omega European Masters Amid Weather Challenges

India's Veer Ahlawat delivered a standout performance at the Omega European Masters, carding a 6-under 64 during a weather-affected tournament. His efforts positioned him for a potential top-10 finish after two rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Course.

The event, part of the DP World Tour, was plagued by delays, yet Ahlawat remained focused. Opening his second round on the back nine, he excelled with four birdies in five holes before finishing strong on the front nine.

Fellow Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, however, struggled to make the cut despite a resilient second round. Leading the field was France's Adrien Saddier with 13-under par, followed closely by Matt Wallace at 12-under.