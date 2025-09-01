Left Menu

Oval Invincibles Claim Third Consecutive Hundred Title in Thrilling Final

The Oval Invincibles have achieved a remarkable milestone by winning The Hundred title for the third time in a row. Drumming up a 26-run victory against the Trent Rockets at Lord's, the Invincibles showcased their classic blend of talent and strategy, epitomized by the performances of Will Jacks and Nathan Sowter.

Updated: 01-09-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  United Kingdom

For the third consecutive year, the Oval Invincibles have clinched The Hundred title, proving their dominance in the league. They defeated the Trent Rockets in a 26-run victory at Lord's, as captain Sam Billings lifted the golden 'H' trophy once more, maintaining the team's streak of excellence.

The Invincibles, well-known for their focus on consistency, relied heavily on long-standing players like Will Jacks and Jordan Cox. Jacks' aggressive 72 off 41 balls and Cox's steady 40 off 28 set a solid foundation for a challenging total of 168/5, which proved insurmountable for the Rockets.

Nathan Sowter's magic with the ball further solidified the Invincibles' defense, dismantling the Rockets' batting order with three crucial wickets. Despite a strong start by the Rockets, Sowter's introduction shifted the momentum entirely, culminating in a decisive victory for the Invincibles, who now stand as only the seventh team to achieve a 'three-peat' in short-form cricket leagues.

