Yunus Musah's Strategic Move to Atalanta

United States international soccer star Yunus Musah has joined Atalanta on loan from AC Milan, with an option to buy. The deal, reportedly worth 4 million euros, comes as Atalanta seeks to strengthen its squad following recent challenges. The midfielder has previously played for Valencia and Milan.

Updated: 01-09-2025 23:06 IST
Yunus Musah, a key player for the United States men's national soccer team, has been loaned to Atalanta from AC Milan, with a deal confirmed just before the transfer window closed. Both Serie A clubs have withheld financial specifics, although reports suggest Atalanta paid four million euros for the season-long loan.

The agreement includes an option for Atalanta to purchase Musah at the season's end for 24 million euros. Born in New York and having lived in Italy and England, Musah has largely contributed to AC Milan since his transfer from Valencia in 2021. He has also participated in nearly 50 matches for the U.S. team since 2020.

Atalanta, which finished third in Serie A last season, faces challenges under new leadership following the departure of long-time coach Gian Piero Gasperini. As the team prepares to host Lecce after the international break and opens its Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain, Musah's acquisition is seen as a strategic move to address squad weaknesses.

