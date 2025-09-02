Left Menu

Venus Williams Urges Serena to Reappear: A Doubles Reunion?

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez advanced to the US Open women's doubles quarterfinals, prompting Venus to urge her sister Serena Williams to attend the matches. Despite not attending, Serena supports from afar, offering advice and encouragement. Venus and Fernandez have formed a strong bond on the court.

Updated: 02-09-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:49 IST
Venus Williams Urges Serena to Reappear: A Doubles Reunion?
Venus Williams

In an exciting development at the US Open, tennis veteran Venus Williams and her partner Leylah Fernandez have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals. Following their third-round victory against the 12th-seeded duo Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai, Venus called on her iconic sister Serena Williams to attend their upcoming matches.

'She's so happy for Leylah and I, and she's given us advice,' said Venus, expressing Serena's support. While Serena has not been present at Flushing Meadows, she remains deeply involved, offering pep talks and cheering from home with her children. Venus humorously mentioned that she and Fernandez—who have yet to lose a set—are on a promising wavelength with their synergy.

Serena, who has not played since the 2022 U.S. Open, continues to motivate Venus from a distance. As Venus and Fernandez prepare to face the top-seeded team of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, the tennis world eagerly awaits their next move, with hopes of a Serena courtside appearance adding to the excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

