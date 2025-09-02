Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas Withdraws from World Championships Due to Injury

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas has announced that she will not participate in this month's track world championships owing to an Achilles tendon injury that has plagued her since May.

Thomas, an accomplished American sprinter who clinched victory in the 200-meter race in Paris and contributed to the 4x100 and 4x400 meter gold-medal relay teams, revealed that she exacerbated her injury in July.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, Thomas expressed her understanding of fans' potential disappointment but emphasized the importance of prioritizing her health. She noted, 'I've finally come to the realization that it's OK to be human and take care of myself.'

The world championships are scheduled for September 13-21 in Tokyo. Although not at her peak last month during the U.S. nationals, where she narrowly secured a spot by .001 seconds, Thomas, at 28, plans to make a comeback in 2026.

