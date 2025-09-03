Left Menu

Captain Fatima Sana: Leading Pakistan with Grit and Inspiration from MS Dhoni

Captain Fatima Sana of Pakistan's women's cricket team channels inspiration from MS Dhoni as she leads the squad into the Women's World Cup. Determined to break performance barriers, Fatima focuses on utilizing Pakistan's strong bowling attack and aspires to inspire more women in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:30 IST
Fatima Sana, the captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, is drawing inspiration from MS Dhoni as she prepares to lead her squad in the upcoming Women's World Cup. Desiring to emulate Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' persona, she is keen on maintaining calmness and making strategic decisions on the field.

Set to begin on September 30, the World Cup will see matches hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan, having performed well in qualifiers, will aim to break their tournament jinx as they commence their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2.

Back in Lahore, Fatima emphasizes the role of bowling strength in her strategy, showcasing confidence in her team's preparation and morale. With a focus on inspiring young women in Pakistan, she aims for a transformative impact on women's cricket in the nation.

