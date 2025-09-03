Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

In a landmark decision, a Barcelona court sentenced a man to one year in prison for racially abusing Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams during a 2020 match at Espanyol's Cornella-El Prat stadium. This marks the first racial abuse case in Spanish soccer to reach the courts.

Racism in Spanish football has gained momentum since last season's incident when Athletic Bilbao's game at Espanyol was temporarily halted after Williams reported racist abuse towards his teammate. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr had also accused LaLiga and Spain of racism in 2023, further intensifying scrutiny.

The convicted man, whose identity remains undisclosed, agreed to additional penalties including a fine, a three-year ban from soccer stadiums, and a five-year prohibition from working in education or sports. Despite the one-year sentence, jail time is unlikely due to Spanish laws suspending non-violent first offenses under two years.

