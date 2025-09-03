Left Menu

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

A man received a one-year prison sentence for racially abusing Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams in 2020, the first case of its kind in Spanish soccer courts. The offender, also fined and banned from soccer stadiums, avoided jail time due to the typical suspension of non-violent first offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:15 IST
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a landmark decision, a Barcelona court sentenced a man to one year in prison for racially abusing Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams during a 2020 match at Espanyol's Cornella-El Prat stadium. This marks the first racial abuse case in Spanish soccer to reach the courts.

Racism in Spanish football has gained momentum since last season's incident when Athletic Bilbao's game at Espanyol was temporarily halted after Williams reported racist abuse towards his teammate. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr had also accused LaLiga and Spain of racism in 2023, further intensifying scrutiny.

The convicted man, whose identity remains undisclosed, agreed to additional penalties including a fine, a three-year ban from soccer stadiums, and a five-year prohibition from working in education or sports. Despite the one-year sentence, jail time is unlikely due to Spanish laws suspending non-violent first offenses under two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Triad: Putin and Kim Converge in Beijing

Historic Triad: Putin and Kim Converge in Beijing

 China
2
Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani Conquers the English Channel

Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani Conquers the English Channel

 India
3
Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

 India
4
Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025