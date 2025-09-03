Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Channels Djokovic's Energy Ahead of Ryder Cup Challenge

Rory McIlroy draws inspiration from Novak Djokovic's handling of intense crowd pressure as he leads Europe's challenge at the Ryder Cup in the U.S. McIlroy hopes to turn a potentially hostile American audience to his advantage, motivated by Djokovic's approach and team dynamics.

03-09-2025
Rory McIlroy watched how Novak Djokovic navigated a raucous crowd during his win at the U.S. Open, planning to use that experience when the Ryder Cup unfolds this month in the U.S.

With a partisan American crowd expected at Bethpage Black for the September 26-28 matches, McIlroy and the European team are bracing for potentially tough conditions. Djokovic's composed approach during his U.S. Open quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz provided a blueprint for managing such hostility.

At the Irish Open, McIlroy discussed Djokovic's recent motivational session with Team Europe and emphasized focusing on their reaction to external pressures. With confidence in Europe's lineup, McIlroy looks forward to the challenge and opportunity of claiming a Ryder Cup win away from home soil for the first time since 2012.

