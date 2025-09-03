India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

In a riveting encounter, India maintained their unbeaten streak with a 2-2 draw against Korea in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. Former champions Korea proved to be a challenging opponent for the hosts.

India began strongly with Hardik Singh striking early in the 8th minute. However, Korea responded swiftly, with Yang Jihun and Hyeonhong Kim scoring in the 12th and 14th minutes respectively, turning the situation in Korea's favor.

Despite the setback, India showed resilience. Mandeep Singh found the net in the final quarter, equalizing and ensuring India collected a point from the encounter. The team had previously dominated Pool A, securing wins over China, Japan, and Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)