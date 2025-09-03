Left Menu

India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

India and Korea played to a 2-2 draw in their Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup. Hardik Singh initially put India ahead, but Korea responded with goals from Yang Jihun and Hyeonhong Kim. Mandeep Singh's late equalizer secured a point for India, maintaining their unbeaten streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a riveting encounter, India maintained their unbeaten streak with a 2-2 draw against Korea in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. Former champions Korea proved to be a challenging opponent for the hosts.

India began strongly with Hardik Singh striking early in the 8th minute. However, Korea responded swiftly, with Yang Jihun and Hyeonhong Kim scoring in the 12th and 14th minutes respectively, turning the situation in Korea's favor.

Despite the setback, India showed resilience. Mandeep Singh found the net in the final quarter, equalizing and ensuring India collected a point from the encounter. The team had previously dominated Pool A, securing wins over China, Japan, and Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

