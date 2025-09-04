Left Menu

NFL Tackles Field Concerns Ahead of Brazil Showdown

The NFL plans to overcome field issues for the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game in Brazil, following last year's complaints at Corinthians Arena. Working with the local soccer club, the league invested in improving field conditions, focusing on 'stitching' synthetic fibers to ensure player safety and performance.

The NFL aims to tackle previous field concerns as the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the NFL's second game in Brazil. Last year's match saw criticism from players about the slippery grass, reminiscent of old turf fields.

In response, the NFL collaborated with Corinthians, a soccer club, investing half a million dollars to upgrade the Corinthians Arena. Renovations included the renewal of synthetic fibers underpinning the grass, a process known as 'stitching,' last executed for the 2014 World Cup.

Senior NFL officials expressed confidence in the improvements. Meanwhile, players like Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are taking proactive measures to adapt, emphasizing proper equipment to handle the field conditions.

