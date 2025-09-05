Left Menu

Clash of Legends: Tyson vs. Mayweather in 2026

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to face off in an exhibition match in early 2026. Despite no fixed date or location, the fight promises to be a historic event. This unprecedented bout will showcase Mayweather's undefeated record against Tyson's heavyweight legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:39 IST
Clash of Legends: Tyson vs. Mayweather in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning announcement, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to clash in an exhibition bout in early 2026. Despite Tyson turning 60 and Mayweather maintaining his undefeated record, the fight promises a spectacle of historic proportions.

The announcement, made by CSI Sports, reveals no date or venue but guarantees a significant event for boxing enthusiasts. Tyson, who last faced a loss against Jake Paul, expressed disbelief over Mayweather's willingness to participate. 'It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants it, so it's happening,' Tyson stated.

Mayweather, known for his unparalleled success including wins over Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, invites fans to witness this legendary event. 'I'm the best in the business, and this exhibition will give fans what they want,' he declared, setting the stage for a monumental boxing encounter.

TRENDING

1
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal inspects flood affected areas in Delhi, urges aid and support from government

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal inspects flood affected areas in Delhi, urges aid ...

 India
2
UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs

UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs

 Germany
3
Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of killing woman

Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of killing woman

 India
4
TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025