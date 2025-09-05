Clash of Legends: Tyson vs. Mayweather in 2026

In a stunning announcement, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to clash in an exhibition bout in early 2026. Despite Tyson turning 60 and Mayweather maintaining his undefeated record, the fight promises a spectacle of historic proportions.

The announcement, made by CSI Sports, reveals no date or venue but guarantees a significant event for boxing enthusiasts. Tyson, who last faced a loss against Jake Paul, expressed disbelief over Mayweather's willingness to participate. 'It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants it, so it's happening,' Tyson stated.

Mayweather, known for his unparalleled success including wins over Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, invites fans to witness this legendary event. 'I'm the best in the business, and this exhibition will give fans what they want,' he declared, setting the stage for a monumental boxing encounter.