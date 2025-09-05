Indian Boxers Shine at World Championship, Advance to Pre-Quarterfinals

In a promising display at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, Indian boxers Sumit Kundu and Neeraj Phogat secured their places in the pre-quarterfinals with compelling victories in their respective weight categories.

Sumit, competing in the men's 75kg category, exhibited control and precision throughout his bout against Jordan's Mohammad Alhussien, clinching a clean 5:0 victory. In contrast, Neeraj, fighting in the women's 65kg division, had to summon her resolve to edge past Finland's Krista Kovalainen with a narrow 3:2 decision, as noted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

India has deployed a formidable 20-member squad in this first-of-its-kind global tournament organized under the new World Boxing governance, looking to build on their commendable performances in the World Boxing Cup events in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

Neeraj opened proceedings on the second competition day and overcame significant pressure as Kovalainen staged a strong second-round comeback. Her determined assault in the final round earned her the judges' favor, advancing her to the next stage. Meanwhile, Sumit demonstrated dominance across all three rounds against his opponent, securing a spot in the Round of 16.

The event saw Sanamacha Chanu triumph over Denmark's Ditte Frostholm in the women's 70kg category, with Sakshi overpowering Ukraine's Viktoriia Shkeul in the women's 54kg opener.

The evening session will feature India's Narendra in the men's 90kg category against Ireland's Martin McDonagh, while Jaismine will commence her women's 57kg contest facing Daria-Olha Hutarina of Ukraine.