Babar Azam Among 11 Players Called for Red-Ball Training Camp at NCA

Babar Azam joins a red-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy alongside 10 players in preparation for upcoming Tests against South Africa. Overseen by interim coach Azhar Mahmood, the camp aims to enhance skills and assess fitness. Exclusions include players involved in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:57 IST
Babar Azam (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's celebrated batsman, Babar Azam, is among the 11 players summoned for a red-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) starting Tuesday. This comes ahead of crucial home Tests against South Africa. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the roster on Saturday, with the participants reporting on Monday.

The camp, under the interim leadership of red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood alongside NCA staff, will focus on honing skills and evaluating fitness levels before a demanding season. Spanning 20 days, the initiative excludes players engaged in the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy but features scenario-based matches for the attendees.

Crucial absences include experienced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and pace sensation Naseem Shah, both tied up with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. These two Tests against South Africa will kickstart the Pakistan World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle. Despite recent exclusions from T20Is and the Asia Cup squad, Babar's presence indicates he remains integral to the Test lineup after his last outing against West Indies, where he was dismissed cheaply.

