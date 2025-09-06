Babar Azam Among 11 Players Called for Red-Ball Training Camp at NCA

Pakistan's celebrated batsman, Babar Azam, is among the 11 players summoned for a red-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) starting Tuesday. This comes ahead of crucial home Tests against South Africa. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the roster on Saturday, with the participants reporting on Monday.

The camp, under the interim leadership of red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood alongside NCA staff, will focus on honing skills and evaluating fitness levels before a demanding season. Spanning 20 days, the initiative excludes players engaged in the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy but features scenario-based matches for the attendees.

Crucial absences include experienced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and pace sensation Naseem Shah, both tied up with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. These two Tests against South Africa will kickstart the Pakistan World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle. Despite recent exclusions from T20Is and the Asia Cup squad, Babar's presence indicates he remains integral to the Test lineup after his last outing against West Indies, where he was dismissed cheaply.