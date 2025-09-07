Western United's Hibernation: A Strategic Reset in Australian Football

Western United, the former A-League champions, apologized to players and staff after the club announced its temporary hibernation on Saturday due to ongoing financial challenges. The club, based in Melbourne, will not be participating in the upcoming men's or women's leagues after losing their playing licence last month.

An appeal against the decision, made due to unpaid dues to players and the Australian tax authorities, is expected to be heard soon. The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) confirmed hibernation for the 2025-26 season as Western United attempts to stabilize. The club aims to return revitalized to Australian football in a year.

While the senior teams pause, Western United's academy will continue. The club emphasized that this move is a strategic investment, not a retreat, and insists the best chapters of its story are yet to come. The men's league will proceed with 12 teams, and the women's will feature 11 for the new season starting October 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)