Sri Lanka Clinches Series Win with Mishara's Unbeaten 73

Kamil Mishara's unbeaten 73 led Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, sealing the T20 series 2-1. An unbeaten partnership with Kusal Perera was key in achieving the target at Harare Sports Club. Earlier, Zimbabwe set a challenging target with Tadiwanashe Marumani's 51.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:24 IST
Sri Lanka's talented batsman Kamil Mishara delivered an unbeaten 73, steering the visitors to a decisive eight-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20 international match. The vital match-winning partnership with Kusal Perera clinched the series 2-1.

Chasing a competitive target set by Zimbabwe, who posted 191-8, the duo completed the run chase with 14 balls to spare. Kusal Perera's 46 not out complemented Mishara's effort, ensuring a comprehensive victory at Harare Sports Club.

Earlier, Tadiwanashe Marumani's top score of 51 had laid the groundwork for Zimbabwe's innings. Despite their efforts, Sri Lanka confirmed their dominance, following up on their two ODI victories against Zimbabwe earlier in the year.

