Indian batter Tilak Varma has undergone a surgery for a groin issue that triggered acute pain and is all set to miss the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand besides being in serious doubt for the first couple of matches in next months T20 World Cup.The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital after complaining of acute pain in Rajkot, where he is with the Hyderabad team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day Championship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 10:25 IST
Tilak undergoes surgery for groin issue; set to miss NZ T20 series
Indian batter Tilak Varma has undergone a surgery for a groin issue that triggered acute pain and is all set to miss the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand besides being in serious doubt for the first couple of matches in next month's T20 World Cup.

The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital after complaining of acute pain in Rajkot, where he is with the Hyderabad team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day Championship. The five-match T20 series against New Zealand starts January 21 in Nagpur.

''Tilak Varma reported acute Testicular Pain in Rajkot where he is part of the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was taken to Gokul Hospital and on scan was diagnosed with Testicular Torsion (sudden, intense pain) and was advised immediate surgery,'' a BCCI official told PTI.

''We got an opinion from our specialists who agreed with the same. Tilak Underwent successful surgery and is doing well now.

''We will update you as soon as we have more information on his recovery and expected time-frame for his return to play post discussion with the medical panel,'' he added.

It is reliably learnt that Varma is certain to be out of the series against New Zealand.

The World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts on February 7 with India taking on the USA in their opening game in Mumbai. The co-hosts will play their next game on February 12 against Namibia in Delhi.

