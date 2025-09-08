Left Menu

Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen Amidst Leadership Change

Kasper Hjulmand, former Denmark coach, steps in as Bayer Leverkusen's new manager following Erik ten Hag's departure. Known for his empathetic leadership, Hjulmand aims to rebuild the team after recent turbulence. His previous Bundesliga experience with Mainz adds a seasoned perspective to his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leverkusen | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:30 IST
Kasper Hjulmand has been appointed as the new head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, following the sudden firing of Erik ten Hag. Hjulmand, previously at the helm of the Danish national team, is tasked with stabilizing the club after a turbulent start to the season.

The 53-year-old brings Bundesliga experience from his time with Mainz, and a reputation for empathy and leadership, highlighted during the 2021 European Championship when he expertly managed Denmark through the emotional aftermath of Christian Eriksen's on-field collapse.

Hjulmand faces the challenge of guiding a newly restructured Leverkusen team, following the departure of key players. Chief Executive Fernando Carro praised Hjulmand's communicative style, which is expected to foster development and success for the club.

