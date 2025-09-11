Jansen's Stellar Comeback Leads South Africa to Victory Over England

In a thrilling return to international cricket, Marco Jansen's impressive bowling performance helped South Africa edge past England by 14 runs in the first T20 International. The match, reduced to a five-over affair due to rain, witnessed England faltering while chasing a revised target of 69 runs.

Despite a promising start by Jos Buttler, who managed 25 runs from 11 balls, England struggled against Jansen's formidable bowling. Jansen, taking two wickets for 18 runs, was instrumental in thwarting England's chase, leaving them at 54 for five.

South Africa's batting line-up saw contributions from Donovan Ferreira, Aiden Markram, and Dewald Brevis, setting them up before rain curtailed their innings to 7.5 overs at 97 for five. The series continues as both teams head to Manchester for the second game on Friday.

