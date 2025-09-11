Left Menu

Argentina's Rugby Revamp: Contepomi's Tactical Shifts Against Australia

Argentina's coach Felipe Contepomi adjusts the team composition for the Rugby Championship clash against Australia. With changes on the field and bench, including winger Rodrigo Isgro's return, the Pumas aim to bounce back from their previous defeat. A win in Sydney could revive their title aspirations.

In a decisive move, Argentina's rugby coach Felipe Contepomi has revamped his team lineup for the upcoming Rugby Championship clash against Australia. Notable among the changes is the return of winger Rodrigo Isgro, replacing Baustista Delguy on the right wing as Argentina seeks redemption from their recent loss.

Contepomi has demonstrated faith in his squad by retaining the majority of players who competed in Townsville. Meanwhile, adjustments in the back row include shifting Marcos Kremer to openside flanker and elevating Joaquin Oviedo to number eight, as they strategize for endurance against the Wallabies.

Lock Guido Petty steps up to start alongside Pedro Rubiolo, while centre Justo Piccardo and fullback Ignacio Mendy are introduced to the bench. Currently tied with South Africa on points, the Pumas' pursuit of their championship dreams hinges on a crucial win in Sydney.

