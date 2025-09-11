Left Menu

Filippo Ganna's Thrilling Victory in Vuelta a Espana Time Trial

In a shortened individual time trial at the Vuelta a Espana, Filippo Ganna secured a dramatic stage 18 win in Valladolid. The Ineos Grenadiers rider overcame a challenging route and adversaries, including Joao Almeida and Jonas Vingegaard, amidst previous race disruptions by protesters.

In an exhilarating display, Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna emerged victorious in the 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, held in Valladolid. Overcoming a shortened 12.2km time trial, the Ineos Grenadiers member delivered a remarkable performance in the final stretches of the race.

The decision to reduce the route distance came after disruptions from pro-Palestinian protesters earlier in the tour. However, Ganna remained undeterred, surpassing top competitors like Australia's Jay Vine and Portugal's Joao Almeida, edging closer to overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Despite initial struggles, Ganna dominated the latter part of the course, cementing his status as a time trial specialist. Race authorities confirmed that Thursday's event proceeded without incident, although they detained two protesters at Valladolid's University Square.

