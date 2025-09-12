Left Menu

Nihal Sarin Shines with Stunning Victory at FIDE Grand Swiss

Grandmaster Nihal Sarin ended Parham Maghsoodloo's undefeated streak at the FIDE Grand Swiss, joining the leaders. Vaishali regained sole lead in the women's section. Meanwhile, world champion D Gukesh faced his third consecutive loss. Key victories by other Indian players like Vidit Gujrathi highlight the seventh round.

Samarkand | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:21 IST
Chess
  • Uzbekistan

In a dazzling display of strategy and skill, Grandmaster Nihal Sarin brought an end to Parham Maghsoodloo's unbeaten streak at the FIDE Grand Swiss, catapulting him into the joint lead after a stunning victory. Concurrently, R Vaishali recaptured her position at the pinnacle of the women's section in this prestigious tournament.

Amidst these triumphs, world champion D Gukesh continued to experience challenges, suffering his third successive defeat against Turkey's Ediz Gurel. This setback has caused Gukesh to tumble from the top contention, slipping to 10th in the live rankings with four rounds remaining.

Vaishali's significant victory came against her Chinese opponent in the seventh round. Though she still trails Russian Kateryna Lagno by half a point, her superior technique shone as she continued to lead the competition. The seventh round also witnessed strong performances by other Indian contenders, including Vidit Gujrathi and R Praggnanandhaa, who both made impressive comebacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

