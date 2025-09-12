India's Shooting Stars Shine at ISSF World Cup Despite Medal Hurdles
Indian shooter Bhavesh Shekhawat finishes fourth in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification at the ISSF World Cup. Meanwhile, India's women's team struggles in the 50m rifle 3 positions, with none reaching the final. Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad claims gold in the women's event, as India aims for medals.
Indian athlete Bhavesh Shekhawat demonstrated a commendable effort at the ISSF World Cup for rifle/pistol, as he concluded the first stage of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification in fourth place. Despite the pressure, Shekhawat is still vying for a spot in the finals.
Though India's women shooters fell short in the 50m rifle 3 positions final, Norway's world No. 1, Jeanette Hegg Duestad, clinched her second gold of the competition with a remarkable score. India's Mehuli Ghosh began strongly but struggled to maintain her momentum, ending 23rd overall.
As India seeks its first medal in the World Cup, attention shifts to upcoming events, with Olympians Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh set to compete in the women's 10m air pistol qualification, alongside seasoned rivals from China and France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
