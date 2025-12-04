UPDATE 5-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision Song Contest, Dutch quit competition

Israel was cleared to enter the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday after the organising body decided not to call a vote on its participation, despite boycott threats from some countries over the Gaza war.

Immediately after the announcement, Dutch broadcaster Avrotros said it would withdraw from the contest, meaning the Netherlands will not compete in the competition which draws millions of viewers worldwide. There was no immediate comment from the Spanish and other national broadcasters who had threatened to boycott the event if Israel was included, citing the death count in Gaza and accusing it of

flouting rules meant to guard the contest's neutrality. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said members backed new rules intended to discourage governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to sway voters after allegations that Israel unfairly boosted its entrant this year.

"This vote means that all EBU Members who wish to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 and agree to comply with the new rules are eligible to take part," the EBU said. The issue has

sharply divided participants in the competition has a history of entanglement in national rivalries, international issues and political voting.

THe Dutch broadcaster said it had concluded "that under the current circumstances participation cannot be reconciled with the public values that are fundamental to our organisation." Germany, a major Eurovision backer, had said it would not take part if Israel is barred. Israel, which came second in the contest this year, has not responded to the accusations, but has argued it faces a global smear campaign.

Before the decision, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said it was preparing for next year's contest

