India's Final Hopes Hing on Key Asia Cup Clash
India drew 1-1 with Japan in the women's Asia Cup, jeopardizing their spot in the finals. Beauty Dung Dung's early goal was leveled by Japan's Kobayakawa Shiho. India's final hopes rest on the outcome of the China vs Korea match, with China already securing a final spot.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- China
In a crucial encounter at the women's Asia Cup, India was held to a 1-1 draw by Japan, keeping their hopes for a final appearance alive but uncertain.
India took an early lead through Beauty Dung Dung's goal in the seventh minute, but Japan responded with a late equalizer from Kobayakawa Shiho, two minutes before the final whistle.
This marked their second draw in the tournament after a 2-2 stalemate in the pool stage. With China already securing a final berth, India's fate now hinges on the result of the China vs Korea match later today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Japan
- Asia Cup
- final hopes
- Beauty Dung Dung
- Kobayakawa Shiho
- draw
- China
- Korea
- hockey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Last-Minute Draw Against Japan Keeps Asia Cup Hopes Alive
India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match, remain in contention for Women’s Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.
India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.
Vijay's Triumphant Campaign Launch Draws Thousands
Nepali Political Crisis: Unconstitutional Parliament Dissolution Draws Fire