India's Final Hopes Hing on Key Asia Cup Clash

India drew 1-1 with Japan in the women's Asia Cup, jeopardizing their spot in the finals. Beauty Dung Dung's early goal was leveled by Japan's Kobayakawa Shiho. India's final hopes rest on the outcome of the China vs Korea match, with China already securing a final spot.

Updated: 13-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:26 IST
India's Final Hopes Hing on Key Asia Cup Clash
In a crucial encounter at the women's Asia Cup, India was held to a 1-1 draw by Japan, keeping their hopes for a final appearance alive but uncertain.

India took an early lead through Beauty Dung Dung's goal in the seventh minute, but Japan responded with a late equalizer from Kobayakawa Shiho, two minutes before the final whistle.

This marked their second draw in the tournament after a 2-2 stalemate in the pool stage. With China already securing a final berth, India's fate now hinges on the result of the China vs Korea match later today.

