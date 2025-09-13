India's Final Hopes Hing on Key Asia Cup Clash

In a crucial encounter at the women's Asia Cup, India was held to a 1-1 draw by Japan, keeping their hopes for a final appearance alive but uncertain.

India took an early lead through Beauty Dung Dung's goal in the seventh minute, but Japan responded with a late equalizer from Kobayakawa Shiho, two minutes before the final whistle.

This marked their second draw in the tournament after a 2-2 stalemate in the pool stage. With China already securing a final berth, India's fate now hinges on the result of the China vs Korea match later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)