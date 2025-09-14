Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Lamine Yamal's International Playing Time

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has expressed dissatisfaction with Spain's national team, claiming they mishandled Lamine Yamal. The teenage star, who missed a club game due to discomfort, was allegedly overplayed during international matches. The Spanish federation countered, stating they hadn't been informed of any injury.

  • Spain

Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, is voicing his displeasure with Spain's national football team for its handling of Lamine Yamal during the recent international break. Yamal, a promising teenage forward, has been sidelined from Barcelona's game against Valencia due to discomfort.

Flick criticized Spain for playing Yamal extensively in World Cup qualifying matches despite knowing he was experiencing discomfort. Flick said the player was administered painkillers to participate in matches against Bulgaria and Turkey, describing this as neglectful.

In response, the Spanish federation stated it had not received any injury communication from Barcelona and emphasized consistent communication with club medical staff. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between club and national team priorities.

