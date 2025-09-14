Controversy Erupts Over Lamine Yamal's International Playing Time

Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, is voicing his displeasure with Spain's national football team for its handling of Lamine Yamal during the recent international break. Yamal, a promising teenage forward, has been sidelined from Barcelona's game against Valencia due to discomfort.

Flick criticized Spain for playing Yamal extensively in World Cup qualifying matches despite knowing he was experiencing discomfort. Flick said the player was administered painkillers to participate in matches against Bulgaria and Turkey, describing this as neglectful.

In response, the Spanish federation stated it had not received any injury communication from Barcelona and emphasized consistent communication with club medical staff. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between club and national team priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)