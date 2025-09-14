Sha'Carri Richardson: From Wild Card to World Stage

Sha'Carri Richardson managed to secure a place in the 100-meter final at the track world championships, despite not finishing in the top two in her semifinal heat on Sunday. A shaky start saw her stumble, but she persevered to earn one of the wild-card spots.

Richardson crossed the line at 11 seconds flat, finding herself in a tense wait at the 'hot seat' to see if her time would secure her advancement. Thankfully, it did, earning her a shot at the final, echoing her wild-card qualification of two years prior when she clinched the world title in Budapest.

Her competition remains fierce, with athletes like Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith, Sheicka Jackson, and Olympic champion Julien Alfred making strong showings. Britain's Dina-Asher Smith also claimed a wild-card spot, promising an exciting final ahead.