Tensions Rise as Captains Refuse Handshake in Asia Cup Clash

In a startling break from customary practice, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Agha did not exchange handshakes during their Asia Cup Group A match, catching the attention of cricket enthusiasts globally. This symbolic gesture's omission underscored the political tensions following recent terror incidents.

Traditionally, captains shake hands at the coin toss in international cricket. However, Suryakumar and Agha chose not to engage, nor did they make eye contact, even avoiding handshakes post-match. The Pakistani skipper also skipped the TV presentation ceremony, further intensifying the atmosphere.

Suryakumar elaborated on his decision, linking it to the Pahalgam attack, and underscored India's alignment with its government and cricket board. The match marks the first India-Pakistan cricket clash since the attacks, amidst India's new sports policy restricting bilateral engagements with its neighbor.

