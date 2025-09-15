Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Captains Refuse Handshake in Asia Cup Clash

In a significant deviation from tradition, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha refrained from shaking hands during their Asia Cup Group A match. The decision, linked to recent political tensions and terror attacks, highlights the intersection of sports and geopolitics between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 00:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling break from customary practice, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Agha did not exchange handshakes during their Asia Cup Group A match, catching the attention of cricket enthusiasts globally. This symbolic gesture's omission underscored the political tensions following recent terror incidents.

Traditionally, captains shake hands at the coin toss in international cricket. However, Suryakumar and Agha chose not to engage, nor did they make eye contact, even avoiding handshakes post-match. The Pakistani skipper also skipped the TV presentation ceremony, further intensifying the atmosphere.

Suryakumar elaborated on his decision, linking it to the Pahalgam attack, and underscored India's alignment with its government and cricket board. The match marks the first India-Pakistan cricket clash since the attacks, amidst India's new sports policy restricting bilateral engagements with its neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

