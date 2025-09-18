Antim Panghal Shines at World Championships, Secures Bronze

Young wrestler Antim Panghal showcased her prowess at the World Championships, securing a bronze medal with a dominant 9-1 victory over U23 World Champion Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren. This victory ensured India did not return empty-handed from the event in Croatia.

The Indian contingent faced challenges throughout the competition, particularly following Aman Sehrawat's unexpected disqualification. However, Antim's performance maintained the country's tradition of medaling at this prestigious tournament. Her success comes after dealing with significant pressure from previous setbacks, including a disappointing exit at the 2024 Olympics.

Antim's remarkable transition from junior to senior levels continues to set her apart in the 53kg category, a weight class once dominated by the accomplished Vinesh Phogat. At just 21 years old, Antim has added two World Championship bronzes, an Asian Games bronze, and multiple other medals to her name, signaling a bright future in wrestling.

