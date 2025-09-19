Left Menu

Rai Benjamin's Rollercoaster Gold Win in Tokyo's Thrilling 400m Hurdles

Rai Benjamin claimed gold at the World Championships in the 400m hurdles with a time of 46.52 seconds. Initially disqualified for interference, his victory was reinstated after an appeal. Rivals Alison dos Santos and Karsten Warholm supported the decision, praising Benjamin's performance amidst the dramatic circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:24 IST
In an event marked by tension and excitement, U.S. runner Rai Benjamin triumphed at the World Championships, clinching the gold in the 400-meter hurdles with a remarkable season-best of 46.52 seconds. This victory came a year after his Olympic success in Paris.

The race witnessed a dramatic twist when Benjamin was disqualified for displacing a hurdle into the path of competitor Ezekiel Nathaniel. As controversy loomed in Tokyo's National Stadium, Benjamin awaited further information, learning from fellow hurdler Alison dos Santos that he might have been the athlete disqualified.

After a successful appeal, Benjamin's position as the gold medalist was restored, much to the support of dos Santos and former champion Karsten Warholm. The decision highlighted both the competitive spirit and sportsmanship present in the field. Meanwhile, Femke Bol of the Netherlands seized her title in the women's 400 hurdles, underscoring a night of high performance and memorable moments on the track.

