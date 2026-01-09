Left Menu

Nikhat Zareen: A Fighter's Journey to Olympic Gold

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:27 IST
Nikhat Zareen has proven resilient in her quest for Olympic glory after battling through a tumultuous year. Despite setbacks at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a knee injury, the determined boxer from Telangana remains focused on her ultimate dream, especially with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in sight.

Her journey to the Paris Games saw immense expectations following two world titles, a Commonwealth gold, and an Asian Games bronze. Yet, destiny intervened when she fell to eventual champion Wu Yu early in the tournament. Undeterred, Zareen took a reflective hiatus but faced another obstacle with her knee injury.

Under the guidance of coach Sunny Gehlawat, she has resumed training with an emphasis on advanced techniques and nutrition. The boxer is eyeing immediate victories in upcoming championships and aims to start a packed season on a high note by securing national titles.

