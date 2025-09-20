Drama in Azerbaijan: Verstappen Takes Pole Amidst Turbulent Qualifying

Max Verstappen clinched pole position amid a tumultuous qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The session, marred by six red flags and persistent rain, witnessed numerous crashes.

Verstappen's closest rival, Carlos Sainz, Jr. of Williams, followed .478 seconds behind, while unexpected standout Liam Lawson claimed a career-best third place for the Racing Bulls team. Oscar Piastri failed to improve upon his initial efforts after his McLaren skidded into a barrier on the rain-slicked Baku City Circuit.

Piastri ultimately qualified ninth for Sunday's race, a position dampened by teammate Lando Norris's inability to capitalize fully on Piastri's misfortune. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc's session ended prematurely due to another crash, adding to the Ferrari driver's recent struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)