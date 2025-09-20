Left Menu

Drama in Azerbaijan: Verstappen Takes Pole Amidst Turbulent Qualifying

Max Verstappen secured pole position in a chaotic qualifying session for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Oscar Piastri crashed, and six red flags extended the marathon session. Verstappen edged out Carlos Sainz, Jr., while Piastri and Charles Leclerc faced setbacks. Liam Lawson achieved his best qualifying position yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:43 IST
Drama in Azerbaijan: Verstappen Takes Pole Amidst Turbulent Qualifying
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Max Verstappen clinched pole position amid a tumultuous qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The session, marred by six red flags and persistent rain, witnessed numerous crashes.

Verstappen's closest rival, Carlos Sainz, Jr. of Williams, followed .478 seconds behind, while unexpected standout Liam Lawson claimed a career-best third place for the Racing Bulls team. Oscar Piastri failed to improve upon his initial efforts after his McLaren skidded into a barrier on the rain-slicked Baku City Circuit.

Piastri ultimately qualified ninth for Sunday's race, a position dampened by teammate Lando Norris's inability to capitalize fully on Piastri's misfortune. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc's session ended prematurely due to another crash, adding to the Ferrari driver's recent struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025